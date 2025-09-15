From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.
Day Nine: Don’t Be One of Those People
Waiting as a creative can feel endless, but the key to surviving the silence is learning to expand in every direction and keep your storytelling flame…
Sep 15
•
Jason N
6
1
Sidestack: Finding the Voice You Almost Lost
Why Filmmakers Over 40 Deserve Their Shot at the Lens
Sep 12
•
Jason N
11
11
Crossing the Bridge Between Indie Films and Theatrical Distribution
What happens when the lights of the cinema go out, but the stories keep burning?
Sep 8
•
Jason N
18
11
Day Eight: Nostalgic Magic
September, Filmmaking, and Indie Cinema Momentum
Sep 2
•
Jason N
3
3
August 2025
Sidestack: Indie Film Doesn’t Need Hollywood, It Needs Us
Reimagining distribution through community, not corporations.
Aug 28
•
Jason N
5
3
Day Seven: The Industry Illusion
Los Angeles, A-list silence, and the strange microcosm of “being part of it”
Aug 25
•
Jason N
8
2
Sidestack: On Cinema, Amnesia, and What’s Next
Why modern cinema feels washed, how streaming created cultural amnesia, and why a new wave of filmmaking may be on the horizon.
Aug 21
•
Jason N
7
7
Day Six: Dog Days at High Risk
How to keep momentum when August goes quiet - and why conviction beats comfort in indie film.
Aug 18
•
Jason N
3
8
Sidestack: Syntax
Stop Explaining Your Screenplay
Aug 14
•
Jason N
6
Day Five: Summatime
Inside the casting process of an independent film - from high-stakes calls to summer market timing, waiting games, and the art of the pivot.
Aug 11
•
Jason N
2
1
Day Four: The Nitty Gritty
Casting a lead actor in an independent film is a high-stakes balancing act.
Aug 4
•
Jason N
7
4
Sidestack: The Curse of Conviction
The Second Film Is Harder
Aug 1
•
Jason N
6
2
