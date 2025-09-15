From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

August 2025

Sidestack: Indie Film Doesn’t Need Hollywood, It Needs Us
Reimagining distribution through community, not corporations.
  
Jason N
3
Day Seven: The Industry Illusion
Los Angeles, A-list silence, and the strange microcosm of “being part of it”
  
Jason N
2
Sidestack: On Cinema, Amnesia, and What’s Next
Why modern cinema feels washed, how streaming created cultural amnesia, and why a new wave of filmmaking may be on the horizon.
  
Jason N
7
Day Six: Dog Days at High Risk
How to keep momentum when August goes quiet - and why conviction beats comfort in indie film.
  
Jason N
8
Sidestack: Syntax
Stop Explaining Your Screenplay
  
Jason N
Day Five: Summatime
Inside the casting process of an independent film - from high-stakes calls to summer market timing, waiting games, and the art of the pivot.
  
Jason N
1
Day Four: The Nitty Gritty
Casting a lead actor in an independent film is a high-stakes balancing act.
  
Jason N
4
Sidestack: The Curse of Conviction
The Second Film Is Harder
  
Jason N
2
