So I recently posted a hypothetical idea about something that has been plaguing me for a number of years. You see, I’ve been kinda, sorta living as a gypsy (is this word offensive?). Well, I like it. And arguably my family comes from gypsy stock in Sicily. For the faint at heart, let’s just call it nomad, ronin, wanderer, fill in the blank.

In that time, primarily in the U.S. with a handful of international excursions, I’ve noticed something any cinephile would: the endless arthouse theaters left for dead. Some still stand with virility. Some fought valiantly but fell. And some ended up as nothing more than a hodgepodge event space. Any way you cut it, the classic indie movie theater is harder to find than it used to be. Harder, not impossible.

So, like any Substacker who can’t keep quiet when a thought starts eating away, I wrote a post to yell it out into the world.

The Idea

Imagine this:

You’re in the U.S., and someone buys and restores every fallen or shuttered arthouse cinema in every coal town, dead end street, and forgotten pocket of the country.

Now imagine connecting them, one massive, living, breathing network under the same banner, a NonDe Collective, dedicated to showing a year-round rotation of independent films.

A real release.

700 to 1000 theaters.

All curated. All indie. All aligned.

Imagine being a filmmaker and actually having access to true national theatrical distribution, not in theory, not in a pipe dream, but in practice.

It would rival the reach of any big box chain, but with soul. A single source of distribution for your indie. Your voice. Your vision. On screens across the country.

It gives me butterflies just thinking about it.

The Response

To my surprise, the post caught fire. It’s gotten a ton of response and genuine excitement from the community. I’ve connected with amazing people about the topic and brainstormed with countless others. The conversation is still continuing and growing.

But recently, something happened that made me want to draft up a new post. Not because the idea stalled, it hasn’t, on the contrary it’s racing, but because one particular comment angered me. And, like any therapied human being, I asked myself: why is this angering me?

Good feedback is easy to process. Negative or contentious feedback is just feedback in the end. But if it latches onto you, if it doesn’t roll off, then maybe that person is a kind of teacher in your hemisphere. A mirror. And from that, maybe you can gain golden knowledge from the depths of this universe.

So yeah, how could someone possibly find this idea contentious? Here’s what they wrote:

“Imagine maybe they WEREN’T connected into some new mega corp, but just quietly thrived as local hubs of art and culture, attuned to their local wants and needs, thousands and thousands of local downtown arts centers showing whatever they want, hosting art showings and classes and movies and local theatre and reveling in a sense of place. THAT gives ME shivers.”

Mega-Corp or Collective?

This comment is twofold. Of course, who wouldn’t agree with the dream of every arthouse theater thriving as its own local hub of culture? That is the most optimal representation of the arthouse movement, alive, specific, attuned to its community.

But what stuck out to me was the first half, the suggestion that this idea would create a “new mega corp.”

A mega corp? Really? Connecting and reviving arthouse cinemas to show underrepresented indie films as some kind of collective is equivalent to a “new mega corp”? Naturally, my first reaction was that this person had their head so far up their own ass that I laughed.

But then I thought, let’s unpack it.

Because while it’s just one person’s opinion, I think it actually speaks to a larger state of chaos we’ve found ourselves in as a species and as a society. There’s gold in the sludge, and the only way to glean is to grow.

Cynicism vs. Optimism

The idea that bringing things together in a collective way could only be seen as a potential mega corp suggests that any collective effort is destined to be soiled by greed, power, or money. And maybe that’s true sometimes. Maybe history gives us reasons to believe it.

But here’s the rub: that cynicism ran straight into the heart of my optimist and pissed on its leg. And my optimist, though empathetic, is also a fucking outlaw. It doesn’t mind cutting ankles with rusty sporks if it has to.

Zooming out, we’re living in a society where individualism has become the reigning champion of accomplishment. The veil’s been ripped away by 24/7 surveillance, self-imposed and governmental, so that literally anything and everything is revealed, real or fake. We know corporations are the devil. We know people are fucked up. And as a society, we even celebrate and reward the fucked up for entertainment.

The great tech boom has amplified this to no end, directing narratives with every algorithm, whispering into your feed, into your head. And each manipulative digital twitch reinforces the same lonely mantra: I, me, everyone else is the enemy. Don’t join. Don’t trust. Don’t build. It will corrupt.

News flash: that’s what they want you to think.

Why Community Still Matters

Community is not the enemy. It never has been. The only thing keeping us stuck is the mud we sit in while convincing ourselves we’re fine alone.

Suggesting that bringing arts together is doomed to become a new mega corp is essentially saying that as a species, we’re no longer capable of large-scale community. That the larger can’t help the fallen. That the sentiment of pick yourself up is the only answer.

But sometimes humans need help getting back on their feet. Sometimes fallen spaces need a collective to rise again. And in the film industry, that collective energy is the only thing that has kept it alive.

Having been in the industry for decades, I can say it flat out: the most significant word holding it together is community.

The industry was chopped at the knees by giants for over a decade. But things are shifting, not because the powers that be grew a conscience, but because the collective voice of the people said “enough.” Enough of the blockbusters. Enough of the same formula.

This month alone marks one of the largest spec script buying markets in the industry’s history. That doesn’t happen in a vacuum. That’s community pressure. That’s the wind shifting. The audience demanding something smarter, deeper, more human.

Storytelling is the fabric of our species. And if audiences are exposed to more thoughtful, challenging, hard-hitting material, they’ll grow smarter. Communities will thrive.

Art is the music that makes society dance. And whether that art lives in a massive national network of revived arthouse cinemas or in a single small-town theater hosting films, classes, and plays, it matters.

Carrying the Torch

Having written all this, I can finally see what sparked my anger, gang. It wasn’t just the comment itself, it was the sentiment buried inside it. The suggestion that large-scale community is broken. That the faith is gone.

And that lack of faith hurts me.

Because I don’t believe the larger scale of community is dead. I don’t believe we’re doomed to isolation. My faith is unwavering, in storytelling, in the human connection, in the way art bridges one soul to another across impossible distances.

So guess what? I’ll continue to hold the torch. And from the overwhelming response thus far it’s clear I’m not alone.

Long live the film community. Long live the arthouse, on every scale. Long live the dreamers.

Now, there’s no way this dream can move forward single-handedly, and thankfully, a number of great people have already agreed to participate. So stay tuned: I’m building an INDY PLAYBOOK. It’s a doozy. And yes, I’m still in casting for my next feature, lol.