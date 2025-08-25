So you want to be a filmmaker, huh. Or maybe you just want to peek behind the curtain to see all the glamour. Well here we are, in the last weeks of August, and if you’ve been with me on this ride, I bet at this point you’re thinking, what is taking so long? Cast this movie already. Haha. And there it is. It only took a couple of months for you to feel the frustration, surprise, and mud that filmmakers go through every day trying to bring stories to life only for someone to watch the first five minutes and then get distracted by their phone or their cat farting.

This is the trench work. The part nobody glamorizes. The truth is this is where you find out if you’re actually cut out for this industry. If I’m working, I’m part of the industry. But what about when I’m not technically on payroll for a company, when I’m writing a spec, developing a lookbook, or hustling for the next opportunity? Am I still part of an industry, or am I on an island in the middle of nowhere watching everyone else succeed. Lol.

What Does It Mean to Be Part of “The Industry”?

When I say cut out for this industry, I mean it literally. Over the years, I’ve met people who went on to become some of the biggest names in Hollywood and people who tried it for a year, only to end up working on a ranch in New Mexico. Filmmaking is such a unique space because it constantly forces you to ask the question: what industry am I really part of, and how do I stay in it?

For me, the path was long and winding. I spent ten years working on set as a PA, grip, electric, production designer, producer, and all-around grunt. Those jobs are as close as you get to a nine to five in film. They’re also the jobs that make you feel most connected to the heart of the industry. But eventually, I made a hard stop. I left set work to pursue writing and directing. Not because I didn’t value the crew life, but because I knew where I needed to put my energy. Looking back, those years on set were when I felt most at home in this business.

Since then, as a writer and director, my “industry” looks different. It is calls, emails, the occasional festival when a project gets released. Otherwise, it is years of working between the lines. And I think that is why so many people still live in Los Angeles, the illusion of being in the bubble. You interact with aspiring actors, writers, and directors every day. The city creates its own micro-industry, an “aspiring” industry more than an actual working one.

I’ve fallen into those cycles too. I’ve had weeks of five to ten meetings a day, pitching material, feeling on fire, only for all of it to go nowhere. Was that really being part of the industry, or just spinning my wheels? I’m still figuring out what being “part of the industry” means when you haven’t found the backers to finance the next five films. Outside of that, maybe we’re all just wandering through a haze, trying to stay in the circle.

And I mentioned in a previous post that storytelling, like for so many people, helped me escape things I didn’t know how to process as a child. As I grew up, I discovered that storytelling was both my truth and my healer. Alongside that came something I never expected, I loved going to the movies alone. I later learned that wasn’t a universal experience, but for me, those quiet screenings became essential. As the years went on, I realized that attending regular Tuesday night shows, outside the premieres and red carpets, served as a connection to the industry in a possibly maladapted way. For most people, watching a film is pure entertainment before they go back to their lives. For me, it’s entertainment, yes, but also a ritual. Sitting in the dark, knowing how much of it was made pragmatically, sometimes even spotting an actor I’ve worked with, makes me feel connected, like I belong. And then I leave the theater and return to my life of “getting movies made.”

Casting Reality: The Waiting Game

Which brings me to now. The offer is still out to our latest champion actor since August 1st. We’re in communication with his reps, but so far, no word from him. As I mentioned before, this is the game when you go after an A-list actor. You bite down on the mouthpiece and wait it out. That’s the risk you take.

Today is Monday, August 25th, and the clock is ticking. In casting, if I haven’t explained before, you can only put one offer out at a time for a role. Agents do not allow you to send multiple offers for the same character. Somewhere along the way this rule became gospel, and if you break it, you get caught. And you will get caught, because this industry is the size of a small Scandinavian village. Do it, and you’ll be blacklisted faster than you can say novice filmmaker.

So when you put an offer out, you wait. Or you pull it. Pulling is a bold move, but sometimes necessary if the actor is adrift. They don’t owe you anything, not even the courtesy of a reply. On my last film, I waited over a month only to get a one-line email pass. No reason. No apology. Just silence broken by rejection. Do I deserve better? Depends on whether you consider filmmakers human.

The Decision Point

This week, we have to decide whether to pull the offer or keep waiting. I want to work with this actor. He’s an incredible performer, and from what I know, he’s also a genuinely good human being. That matters more to me than anything else.

Because when you cast someone, you’re not just hiring them for a role. You’re signing up to spend at least a year with them, development, production, post, release. You’ll be in the trenches together. And I’d rather be in those trenches with someone I actually like.

So here we are. Waiting. Watching the clock. Still moving forward. And still asking the question: what does it really mean to be part of this industry?