From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

Holly Jones
Sep 2

Autumn and winter are my most creative seasons, without doubt. I'm also rooting for those next crucial steps in your film's development...that they fall in line as the season sparks your restoration.

I'm in Buenos Aires and, though government is trying like mad to stifle the arts (film in particular), our independent arthouse scene is a force to be reckoned with. My favorite indie theater is Cine Lorca followed by our Cine Gaumont and Cine Cosmos and the lovely Sala Lugones within the San Martin theater. All located downtown, in the ritzy theater district. This is not to mention the forceful efforts of cinephiles to turn the old facades around town into Cine Clubs, curating fanout local and international programs. Our MALBA museum also has an incredible curator who brings bold programs in. Cultural Centers also play a roll with Centro Cultural Recoleta and Centro Cultural Borges heading up bold programming efforts each month.

I plan to write about each location in depth in future posts. Because, seeing cinema in person, surrounded by others and sharing that experience, is my lifeblood lately.

Thanks for sharing your progress with us and keeping discussions about cinema at the fore.

Mike Hampton
Sep 4

I'm thinking and loving John Erick Dowdle's 'Devil' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7l3nzjHYTg

Positives are a challenge worth fighting for. Happy for you.

