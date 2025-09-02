September has always felt like the true beginning of the year for me. Maybe it’s the muscle memory of childhood, when the school year started and everything reset. The funny thing is, I was a terrible student. School was anxiety-inducing, and undiagnosed ADHD didn’t help. I buried myself in drawing and storytelling, earning extra credit here and there, but I wasn’t raised in a world where “artist” was presented as a real path. That idea wasn’t directly nurtured at home or in school.

And yet, every fall, I still feel that spark, the nostalgic magic of September. No matter what my summer hustle looks like, once I make it through my birthday, I’m flooded with renewed energy and productivity. It’s a cycle I’ve come to rely on: a season of fresh opportunity and creative output.

The Seasonal Reset of Creativity

For some people, January is the “new year.” For me, it’s always been September. There’s something about cooler nights, sharpened pencils, and that back-to-school rhythm that makes me want to dig into new projects.

Artists often have seasonal rhythms, some write best in the quiet of winter, some thrive in summer chaos. For me, September through November is like rocket fuel. It’s when I take ideas that simmered all summer and push them into the world.

Do you have a season that sparks your best work? Drop it in the comments, I’d love to know how creativity cycles for others.

Behind the Curtain: Casting an Indie Feature

So, where are we with casting this feature film? Fair question.

Last week, I regrouped with my team, and the elephant in the room was whether we’d finally pull the offer from the actor we’d gone out to. A brutal question, and an even harder decision. Casting isn’t just about filling a role. In independent film, casting is often tied to financing, distributor interest, and festival positioning. A single actor can make or break momentum.

So, what do you do when you’re waiting? You pivot. We’ve kept the offer out while quietly checking availability with another great performer on our radar. Because of the holiday, offices were closed Monday, so by Wednesday we’ll need to make the cutthroat call of moving on if we haven’t heard back. But until then, the faith is alive, we’re still hopeful.

I’ve been here before. In past projects, waiting one more week changed everything, and other times, moving fast saved the film. It’s always a balancing act between patience and decisiveness.

September Momentum in the Indie Film World

It’s not lost on me that this casting drama is playing out right as the indie film calendar heats up. September means TIFF in Toronto, NYFF in New York, and soon after, Austin Film Festival and AFI Fest. These aren’t just festivals, they’re marketplaces, networking hubs, and launching pads for indie projects.

For filmmakers, fall is the season of decision-making: Do we submit now? Do we lock cast? Do we finalize financing before year’s end? My September surge often aligns with this larger indie film ecosystem, and it feels good to ride that wave.

A New East-Coast Thriller

In other news, I’ve signed on to direct a gem of a little contained east-coast thriller that I’m genuinely excited about. It’s early days, but projects like this remind me why I love filmmaking. Contained thrillers strip everything down: small cast, limited locations, maximum tension. Think films like Buried, 10 Cloverfield Lane, or The Invitation. These stories thrive on atmosphere and character, and they let directors push creativity without needing blockbuster budgets.

This project will be a ride, and I’ll share more as it develops.

Building the Manifesto: Indie Cinema + Theaters

Beyond directing, I’ve been gathering names, strategies, and inspiration for something many of you on Substack have been buzzing about: bridging indie cinema with the theater world.

It’s no secret that independent theaters are struggling. Streaming changed viewing habits, and the pandemic accelerated challenges that were already there. But I believe theaters are still vital community spaces where art meets people in real time. They aren’t just screening rooms; they’re incubators of culture, places where we discover films that don’t fit the algorithm, and where collective experience reshapes how stories live in us.

I’m drafting what might become three things at once:

1. A Manifesto for indie film + indie theaters.

2. A Filmstack inspiration to share strategies.

3. A resource guide for filmmakers and theater owners to connect.

It’ll likely drop as a SideStack in the coming days, and it’s going to be a whopper. But here’s where I need you: wherever you are, offer up the name of the arthouse or indie cinema near you, whether it’s running strong, struggling to stay open, or already shut down.

Drop it in the comments or send it my way. I’m building a master list of independent theaters across the country (and beyond) to form the foundation of this project. This isn’t just nostalgia it’s strategy, and it’s a way to make sure these spaces don’t disappear without a record.

From Classroom Anxiety to Creative Purpose

When I think back to those September school days, when I dreaded walking into classrooms, it’s wild to realize how far that journey has carried me. I wasn’t nurtured to see myself as an artist back then, but in some ways, maybe that’s what gave me the drive to claim it for myself.

September still carries that same bittersweet energy: the fear, the uncertainty, but also the sense of possibility. Now, I get to channel that into film projects, creative cycles, and community building. And every September, it feels like starting fresh.

Wrapping It Up

So here we are:

Casting decisions hanging in the balance.

A new thriller on the horizon.

A manifesto brewing for indie cinema and indie theaters.

And September, my true new year, fueling it all.

Wherever you are, I hope this season sparks something for you too.