Lately I’ve been thinking about cinema and why so much of what I watch leaves me feeling muted. Not uninspired exactly, but missing the spark that once defined the films that shaped me.

The Feeling That Something’s Missing

When I look at movies that gather acclaim today, I can admire the craft, the ambition, even the intent. And yet, when the credits roll, I often realize I’m still searching. I miss the sense of weight older films carried, the way they felt textured and alive, like every crew member’s hand could be felt in the final frame.

This isn’t about good or bad, right or wrong. It’s about depth. It’s about a feeling that somewhere along the way the raw, analog, tactile essence of cinema slipped through our fingers.

Factory vs. Filmmaker

The rise of streaming has reshaped the landscape. Films feel less like individual creations and more like products of a larger system. There’s a neutrality to the tone, the dialogue, the pacing. The work is good, but I find myself asking: where is the great? The kind of film you watch five times just to chase the afterglow.

Horror as a Mirror

I think about my years as a horror fan. That genre was once flooded with mediocrity, so when something even slightly above average arrived, it felt seismic. Audiences called it groundbreaking, even if it was only breaking away from the noise. Sometimes I wonder if that’s what has happened to cinema as a whole.

The Amnesia of Paywalls

Another part of this might be access. So much of the important work from the past, from avant-garde experiments to 90s action staples, now hides behind paywalls or is simply unavailable. Out of sight, out of mind. If films become difficult to find, they fade from collective memory. And in their absence, a kind of cultural amnesia sets in.

A Glimpse of What Resonates

Still, there are films that cut through. Every once in a while something reaches me on a deep level, reminding me what cinema can be. It reassures me that the art form hasn’t disappeared, it’s just harder to locate amid the noise.

Where We Might Be Going

So here’s where I land: cinema feels washed, diluted, even forgotten in places. But I don’t believe that’s the end of the story. If anything, I think we’re on the cusp of a shift. Audiences are hungry for films that feel personal again. Artists are restless for space to create on their own terms.

I find that exciting. Because for all the amnesia, for all the dilution, I can sense something breaking through. And I’m eager to take part in whatever comes next

.