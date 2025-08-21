From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
Aug 24

Had I not sold my soul to work freelance for some trade publications awhile, no way I'd have seen 90% of the exuberant cinema I've seen the past few years. Most were on their way toward the festival runs and then never got picked up, all the excitement I had to see them released so everyone I knew could watch them also? Eviscerated by the algorithms and the untenable weight of ever-outdoing the competitor's 'box-office profit.'

Everything bright-eyed and engaging gets gnarled up in the lack of funding for true creatives, as studios look to hang onto the coattails of whatever this "IP" garbage is. Creativity treated as a business is shrewd. I always wondered why there wasn't a larger push for outlets owned and operated by true creatives, rather than suits who wouldn't know a pleasing, singular idea if it smacked the turkey sandwich from their clammy, money-stained paw. I suppose there's some gatekeeping to contend with. Mainstream cinema, for me, has been nearly a full wash. And all of the indie cinema I am dying to watch...comes at me fast from the hard seats of an indie arthouse theater...on a two-week run. Then, it's like it never existed at all. A shame, completely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jason N and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason N
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture