At Minephlo, I know that your creative expression is already inside you—waiting to be unlocked. Whether you're a writer, storyteller, brand creator, or simply someone searching for deeper meaning, your ideas are alive within your body, shaped by experience, memory, and emotion.

My work isn’t just about crafting better stories—it’s about helping you move through creative blocks, self-doubt, and resistance by connecting the mind and body through somatic practices. When we integrate movement, breath, and sensory awareness into the creative process, we don’t just tell stories—we feel them, embody them, and bring them to life in ways that resonate deeply with both ourselves and our audience.

Through a blend of idea mining, creative development, and somatic exploration, I help you unearth your most powerful narratives, reclaim your creative flow, and step fully into your artistic voice—not just as a craft, but as a way of being.

You already have everything you need. Let’s tap into it—together.

