From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
3d

Mysterious Skin is somewhat forgotten. It sent me reeling when I first watched it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Michael Olson's avatar
Michael Olson
2d

I hear ya. Been saying this for years. I watched almost all of those you mentioned and own a few. I hope you get what you want. I also hope we edge closer to a new way of thinking on the subject. I need it for my stories too. We need more honesty in movies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason N · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture