Award season has a way of revealing more than it celebrates. It exposes taste, power, and who gets to define authenticity for the next twelve months. What has been sitting with me this year is not a single film or performance, but a broader feeling that independence itself has become something increasingly managed.

There is a recognizable aesthetic now that signals seriousness. Handheld cameras. Natural light. Sweat on faces. Period grime. A sense of urgency that suggests the work emerged from necessity. That language once described a condition. Lately, it feels closer to a surface.

Over the past few years especially, there has been a steady effort to import the texture of independent filmmaking into projects that are any

thing but small. The scale changes, but the story we tell about how the work was made often stays the same. Look who is involved. Look how raw it feels. Look how close the camera gets. The implication is clear enough without being stated.

I do not come to this from a place of distance. I have a history with Timothée Chalamet and I think highly of him. I respect what the Safdie Brothers brought into the culture. Their early work shifted something. It reminded people that urgency and discomfort could still command attention.

That is part of why this moment feels uneasy.

Joshua Smith gets at this tension clearly in his Substack essay, The Asterisk People. He writes about how certain careers accumulate invisible qualifiers. Footnotes that shape perception before the audience ever encounters the work. Context that cushions some artists while others move without it.

Once you notice that framing, it becomes difficult not to see how unevenly belief and reinforcement are distributed. Not just between films, but between entire ways of working.

In many ways, this post is simply an echo of conversations that have been developing over the past year under the brush of the NonDé movement. Questions about scale, authorship, intimacy, and what it actually means to work outside machinery have been circling for a while. Writing this felt less like an argument than a way to clear something out of my head. To name the feeling that tends to surface during award season and then disappear again.

From there, my thoughts keep returning to filmmakers whose independence was not a posture.

The Duplass Brothers

The Duplass Brothers did not arrive with a thesis. Their early work existed because it could.

The Puffy Chair stayed close to its characters, both physically and emotionally. Borrowed spaces. Familiar tension.

Baghead sat inside creative anxiety without trying to resolve it.

Humpday trusted a single uncomfortable premise and let it play out without insulation.

As their work grew into slightly larger projects like Cyrus and Jeff, Who Lives at Home, the scale shifted, but the interior spaces remained small. The films never felt engineered to explain themselves.

They worked quickly because that was the only way the work could happen.

The Polish Brothers

Around the same time, and in some ways even further removed from categorization, were the Polish Brothers.

Twin Falls Idaho arrived quietly and stayed strange.

Jackpot leaned into absurdity without signaling irony.

Northfork moved like a dream that refused to clarify itself.

Later work such as For Lovers Only stepped even further outside industrial logic, choosing immediacy over structure.

Neither the Duplass brothers nor the Polish brothers were positioned to become a designated niche. Not because the work lacked identity, but because identity at scale requires sustained reinforcement. The Duplass brothers came close. Their voice was recognizable. Their work circulated. It did not consolidate.

The Polish brothers never attempted consolidation at all.

What we now call a niche often arrives stabilized after the fact.

Seen through that lens, it becomes easier to understand how the Safdie narrative evolved. Their early urgency was real. As budgets expanded, the language around that urgency largely remained intact. The conditions changed more than the story did.

This is less a judgment than an observation.

All of this leaves me thinking less about outcomes and more about attention.

We are surrounded by work that arrives already explained, already positioned, already reinforced. At the same time, there is work that moves quietly, without insulation, and asks to be met where it is rather than elevated on arrival.

That distinction has mattered to me this season.

Performances like Jesse Plemons and Sebiye Behtiyar do not announce themselves. They do not ask to be framed as moments. They simply exist inside the work, and then remain, long after attention has moved on.

I am less interested in what is being crowned right now than in what I find myself returning to.

That feels like the only honest metric I trust.