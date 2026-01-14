I started out optimistic.

Not in a romanticized, back in the day way. This is not one of those posts.

When I first stepped into storytelling, there was excitement, curiosity, possibility. Even then, in my late teens, I was already afraid of rejection. I had ambition, but I also understood early on that wanting something badly does not mean it wants you back.

What I was never short on was will.

I have lived through many versions of myself. Different strategies. Different armor. Different ways of showing up. But the throughline has always been will. Relentless, sometimes clarifying, sometimes exhausting.

I come from recent immigrant stock. First generation on my father’s side, third generation on my mother’s. Sicilian on one side, Eastern Bloc on the other. If trauma travels through bloodlines, and I believe it does, then some of that drive was forged as a survival mechanism long before I arrived.

What I know for certain is this. I was built with a deep drive to succeed.

For a long time, I assumed everyone had this.

But survival and success are not the same thing.

On a biological level, survival is success. You stay alive, you win. But somewhere in my internal operating system, those two ideas fused. Survive became succeed. If I do not succeed, I do not survive. I feel this not as a belief, but as something physical. Something I carry.

Not everyone is wired this way.

What I have learned through storytelling, relationships, and moving through different cultures and rooms is that people distribute their will differently. Everyone has it. The difference is where it goes.

Which brings me back to the creative path.

Staying creative in the face of rejection, financial instability, time, and pressure has never felt like a question of talent to me. It feels like a question of allocation. Where my will is flowing. Which story I am reinforcing when things feel uncertain.

The missing ingredient is rarely effort alone. It is will, timing, luck, and rhythm.

Some people sprint and burn out. Some grind and mistake motion for progress. Some step away, recalibrate, and return with precision. None of these rhythms are better. But they shape the nervous system differently.

If you live long enough inside your own pattern, you start to recognize it.

This is where cynicism entered for me.

Not as bitterness. More as pattern recognition that never fully integrated. Auto worst case scenario thinking did not feel pessimistic. It felt intelligent. Protective. A way to stay one step ahead of disappointment.

The problem was not that this instinct existed. The problem was when it quietly became my default lens.

I started to notice how easily I diminished wins. How often I talked myself down before meetings. How quickly I assumed the shoe would drop, as if bracing would somehow soften the impact.

Some people drift out of this work without ever naming that pattern. Some armor themselves with cynicism and call it realism. Some succeed and pretend the past never happened.

For those of us who stay in long enough for timing and rhythm to finally align, there can be a strange moment of disorientation.

A door opens. Support shows up. Momentum builds.

And instead of celebrating, I brace.

Because collapse has been the pattern.

That moment is real. And it can shift quickly. What I am working on now is not control. It is allowance.

This is where the gambler instinct comes in for me.

And this is also where being a storyteller matters.

I have learned to watch the stories I default to under pressure. The ones that show up before pitches, meetings, conversations that might matter. The stories where I imagine the room is cold, the outcome is fixed, and disappointment is inevitable.

Those stories feel responsible. They feel earned.

But they are still stories.

Sometimes, quietly, I try to write a different one. Not a guaranteed success story. Just a braver one. One where I walk in grounded instead of armored. One where I stay present instead of rehearsing the exit.

I do not always succeed at this. Often I catch myself halfway through the old script. But even noticing it gives me a pause. A small opening where I can choose how I show up, regardless of how it ends.

Run the jewels. Step on the gas.

I say that to myself more than anyone else.

Not as a command. More as a reminder when I catch myself shrinking back into protection instead of moving forward with clarity.

The longer I do this work, the more I see how easily survival instincts can start making creative decisions. How cynicism can feel like intelligence until it quietly narrows the world.

For now, the practice is simple.

Pay attention to where my will is flowing.

Notice when protection turns into avoidance.

Remember that rhythm matters, and not every moment requires bracing.

I am not offering this as a solution. I am just naming something I am working through in real time.

If any of it resonates, maybe it helps you notice your own patterns. Maybe it does not. Either way, I want to say this plainly.

I believe in you.

Not in a vague, motivational sense. In the way you keep showing up. In the fact that you are still here, still trying, still imagining something better than what exists.

From Day One was never about arriving. It was about staying awake while moving through it.

That is still true for me.