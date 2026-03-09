March: Where Things Stand

It’s been a lot. Keeping up with this platform has felt like running alongside a moving train and I appreciate every one of you who has stayed with it. As I’ve mentioned before the format is going to evolve. Video blogging is coming because writing it all out has proven genuinely challenging and I think speaking directly to you will serve the work and the connection better. Stay tuned for that shift.

For now here is where we are.

The Projects

Four features are front and center and a pile of additional projects are in various stages of standby.

We’ve taken a deliberate step back on the sci-fi thriller and I want to be clear this is strategy not retreat. Casting has been a challenge and rather than push through and compromise we made the decision to pause and focus on two things: adjusting the budget to find every place we can work leaner without losing the vision, and expanding our credibility as a team. These aren’t just concerns for this project. They apply to any project at any stage and they are what move you across the finish line. Meetings this week are set to move both of those needles and if we bring a new producer on it won’t just be for the thriller. It would cover two of the four projects so the upside is real. SXSW and the Oscars have everyone’s attention right now so the timing is what it is. We’re patient.

Project three is off to the races. We spent three weeks working closely with our lawyer and publicist building out not just the investor package but the full press strategy timed to land just after the awards season dust settles. On the subject of publicists, if you’ve never worked with one and you’re wondering what the point is the short answer is that visibility is credibility. Having your name and your work on the tips of the right tongues in the right rooms at the right moment is not vanity, it is infrastructure. It is one of the most underrated tools in an independent filmmaker’s kit. I’ll do a full write up on how to find one and what to look for if anyone wants that, just reach out or drop it in the comments.

This week will give us real clarity on next steps across the board.

Why The Watchmaker

I want to explain why this column is called what it is because it is not just a name. It is a way of working and honestly a way of seeing the world right now.

So much of what happens in development whether you are scripting or producing or assembling any kind of nuanced creative work happens under the hood. You are inside the mechanism. You are turning gears and threading wire and adjusting tension and that is necessary and important work. But there is a trap in it. When you are that close you lose the geography of what you are making. You are reading street signs when you need to be looking at the map. You are so locked into the literal road names that you stop feeling the bigger rhythm of where you are trying to go.

When that happens you have to step back. Not a little. Way back. Stand on the chair or better yet stand on the roof of your building and look down at the whole thing from a mile above. Find your way back to the shape of your idea not the granular details of it. From up there you will hear the bigger notes again. The rhythm that every single piece of the work is supposed to be in service of.

I implore you to do this. Regularly and deliberately.

But here is the harder truth and I say this having watched it happen with clients and having lived it myself. Sometimes you think you are stepping back and you are not. You have convinced yourself you have gained perspective but you are still holding the steering wheel. You have moved the chair a few inches from the wall and called it distance and you are lying to yourself and the work is paying for it. If that sounds familiar here is what actually works. Find someone you trust and go do something you do not want to do. Something outside your pattern. Something that makes you uncomfortable in that specific way that tells you you are no longer inside your usual routine. That discomfort is not a warning. It is your grip loosening and that is exactly what needs to happen.

A watchmaker never loses sight of what the watch is for. They can hold a single gear between their fingers and understand completely that this tiny piece exists in service of something far larger. Something that measures time and matters to someone and has a purpose that goes well beyond its own mechanics. They move between the smallest detail and the largest purpose without losing either one.

That is the practice I try to bring to every project. And honestly it is the only way I know how to look at what is happening in the world right now too.

The World Right Now

I would be doing you a disservice if I kept this post entirely about the work and said nothing about what is happening outside of it.

I am not the center of the universe. I know that. But there is a strange and disorienting feeling that comes when you are watching multiple projects grow and gain support and edge toward production while simultaneously watching the world inch toward the kind of chaos that history books are supposed to have already warned us about. It feels like some sick predetermined thing. I have rational explanations for that feeling. Self-delusion maybe. The particular disorientation of someone who has spent years writing stories about the future while the present starts to look like a rough draft of the worst version of it.

I am not confused about how we got here. That part is clear. What is not soft or easy is the feeling of the veil coming off. Like something being pulled back to show what is underneath. And what is underneath is not pretty. It is the collective weight of fear and hate and willingness to look away finally surfacing all at once. A country lying to itself in the mirror.

This is not me. But it is. And that might be the most deafening thing happening right now. This is us. And like the watchmaker who has to climb up and look down at the whole mechanism to understand what has gone wrong I think that is the only way through this too. Not denial. Not despair. A clear and unflinching look at the whole thing from high enough above that you can see the shape of it and find the part that needs to change.

What you can do is real and it starts with where your money goes. You are not powerless. Your purchase is your vote and I mean that in the most literal sense. Account for every dollar. Find out which companies are actively funding systems that are working against a healthy and equitable world and stop giving them yours. There are published lists online. Find them and use them. Every convenience you hand back to yourself is a small piece of fuel you stop putting into something you do not believe in. They have convinced you there is nothing you can do. They are wrong.

I will hold onto George Harrison’s words and keep the light on. For the love that is still there sleeping in all of us waiting to come back up.

The Bigger Picture

Four projects in motion. Two hovering in active development. The machine is moving and not on a perfect timeline but it is moving forward and that is the whole job.

Thank you for being here for it. Truly.

If this resonated with you share it with someone who needs to read it. And if you have not subscribed yet the video era of this journal is coming and you will not want to miss it.