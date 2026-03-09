From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

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Jordana Stuntebeck's avatar
Jordana Stuntebeck
Mar 10

👏🏻👏🏻⌚️

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