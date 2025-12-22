Like a lot of kids, I grew up in a household that took pride in not talking about the thing everyone knew was there. It sat in the room with us. Sometimes it was practically on the counter. But as long as we collectively practiced ignorance, we did not have to address the feeling, the tension, the argument, or the moment itself. We skimmed over it. And if we held tight long enough, silence passed for harmony.

This was a skill, and it was mastered primarily on my mother’s side of the family. They could avoid naming what was obvious better than most. In another life, there should have been an Olympic event for this discipline. I am certain my family would have taken gold.

Sex was firmly on that list of unmentionables.

This was the 1980s and 1990s, when sex in American cinema was everywhere, yet almost never intimate. It was spectacle. Framed largely through male directors, it showcased young women and men in ways that were raunchy, performative, and surface level. Sex was visible, but it was not felt. It was displayed, but rarely explored.

So the question is not whether sex existed on screen.

The question is what replaced intimacy.

Was excess a substitute for honesty. Was provocation an attempt to rupture the buttoned-up nuclear family dinner table. Or was silence simply swapped for caricature.

And more importantly, what does healthy expression of desire actually look like, both at home and in our stories.

When I published my previous essay on morality and American cinema, many readers fixated on the word sex itself. Some were offended. Others insisted there was plenty of it. That the problem must be personal taste, or my own work.

That response was revealing.

Sex was being measured by quantity, explicitness, and visibility. Not by perspective. Not by vulnerability. Not by emotional consequence.

In the American imagination, sex has largely been reduced to conquest, spectacle, or humiliation. When those are the dominant frames, removing sex can feel like progress. But that is not evolution. It is avoidance.

The issue was never excess.

The issue was that intimacy never arrived.

It would be easy to say intimacy was erased from American cinema, but that implies it once existed as a shared foundation. I am not sure it did.

Intimacy came to America in fragments. Through traveling theater from Europe and Asia. Through literature and performance traditions rooted in interior life, restraint, and emotional presence. But these arrived as guests, not foundations.

American storytelling did not grow out of court culture or centuries of aesthetic continuity. It grew out of Protestant moral surveillance, frontier survival logic, capitalist productivity, and a deep suspicion of interior life unless it could be justified.

Cinema did not inherit intimacy.

It inherited performance.

What developed instead was spectacle without interiority. Action without reflection. Bodies without vulnerability.

That absence did not end with film. It simply migrated.

What we are witnessing now with technology is not a rupture, but a repetition.

Many parents still reach for reassurance through comparison. We were exposed too. We figured it out. Kids will be fine.

But that rests on a false equivalency.

Earlier exposure was intermittent and mediated. It arrived through embarrassment, rumor, or glimpses of something half understood. Awkward, confusing, but rarely relentless.

What exists now is saturation.

Technology does not introduce sexual imagery and step back. It delivers it algorithmically, repeatedly, and without context. The system notices curiosity and feeds it. Not out of malice, but design.

Just as intimacy was never fully integrated into American storytelling and left to sort itself out, emotional development has now been similarly outsourced. No shared language. No scaffolding. No agreement about readiness or meaning.

Parents imagine this as equivalent to sneaking a magazine or catching a scene in a movie. Neurologically and psychologically, it is not.

For a younger reader, the difference might feel like this. Hearing a song once on the radio versus having it autoplay, remix itself, and follow you across every app before you have words for what it stirs in you. One is encounter. The other is conditioning.

Or learning to drive slowly with someone in the passenger seat versus being dropped into a racing simulator set to expert mode, with no instructor and a reward system that keeps accelerating whether you are ready or not.

These are not the same experiences.

Exposure without vulnerability does not educate.

It imprints.

This becomes even clearer when we look at masculinity.

At some point, emotional openness in men became recoded as weakness. As unreliability. As feminization. Eventually, as queerness. Not because queerness was the issue, but because anything outside dominance threatened the hierarchy.

A man expressing longing, uncertainty, or erotic vulnerability destabilized the story America told itself about strength.

So intimacy became dangerous. Not taboo in a sexual sense, but taboo in a power sense.

Cinema absorbed this fear. Vulnerability was replaced with bravado. Ambiguity with resolution. Emotional exposure with violence or humor.

When a culture cannot metabolize intimacy, it substitutes it with things that feel safer. Action instead of feeling. Spectacle instead of connection. Control instead of trust.

The result is not immorality.

It is numbness.

And numbness is often mistaken for virtue.

This is not an argument for more shock or provocation. It is an argument for emotional adulthood.

A storytelling culture that cannot tolerate intimacy or ambiguity does not produce clarity. It produces control. And control, when dressed up as restraint, passes easily for morality.

This essay is part of an ongoing examination of morality, censorship, and emotional honesty in American storytelling. The previous piece sparked the largest response since I began publishing, not because it offered answers, but because it named a discomfort many people feel and rarely articulate.

If this resonates, I am documenting the making of my next feature film in real time, including the creative compromises and moral gray areas most filmmakers are taught to navigate quietly.

This conversation does not end with cinema.

It begins there.