The oldest competition in the world is not war, politics, or money. It is belief versus experience.

What we are told versus what we see.

What we decide is true versus what we can touch with our own hands.

This struggle has shaped dynasties, toppled empires, built religions, and now, in 2025, it is shaping cinema. That riddle, belief versus experience, has been chasing me my whole life as a storyteller.

Riddles, Religion, and the First Cinema

I feel like riddles were more popular when I was a kid. And maybe that is the point. Belief versus experience has always been the riddle.

Our ancestors started with belief. Religion was the first stage, the first cinema. Who could tell the greatest story? Whoever spun the most powerful belief won the crowd. Whoever turned belief into lived ritual, into experience, won the trust of the world.

For centuries, experience guided us like a north star. Cinema itself is proof. We have always been addicted to belief when it feels like experience.

Enter the Internet: Lies Without Consequence

Then came the internet. At first, it felt like books, informative, structured. But unlike books, anyone could say anything online. And suddenly there was no repercussion. No jail time. No shame. No consequence at all.

Imagine that. A world where lying is free. Of course people loved it. Some part of us craves the freedom to be liars and cheaters without ownership.

Society swallowed it whole. We buried ourselves in the digital until we had to invent a word for reality itself: IRL. Think about how insane that is. We created an acronym for life. That alone should have been the warning.

The Pandemic Reset: Belief Booms, Experience Tanks

Then COVID hit. The great reset. And not in a good way.

For two, maybe four years, people sat inside staring at screens, waiting for someone online to tell them what to do. Experience, the external kind, literally outside, collapsed. Streaming services exploded. TikTok, Facebook posts, IG reels became scripture.

Belief skyrocketed. People’s beliefs in politics, conspiracies, even sourdough bread went through the roof. Experience, the stuff that builds a sane framework for our existence, landed on life support.

Cinema was right there in the mix. Streaming grew, but the real experience of going to a theater, sitting shoulder to shoulder in the dark, nearly died.

Cinema vs the Internet: The Honest Liar

Here is the difference. Cinema has always been a mix of lived experience and imagination personified. It is not real life, but it feels like it. It borrows pieces of experience, wraps them in story, and projects them on a screen. That is its magic.

Audiences know this. Even with documentaries, the conversation always returns to perspective. Who made it? What was left out? What bias shaped it? No one walks out of a film thinking, that is literally reality. Instead, they say, that story moved me or that story changed how I see things.

Cinema is the honest liar. It tells you upfront: I will lie to you, and in return you will feel something true. That is the contract.

The internet never makes that deal. It floods you with a soup of facts and fabrications with no label, no credits, no disclaimer that you are watching a story. You are left to decipher what is real and what is not, and most people simply do not.

Cinema asks you to suspend disbelief. The internet asks you to believe first and figure it out later. That is the danger.

Cut to 2025

Now here we are. Between AI and whatever shape our government has taken, belief is weaponized. It is like a cracked out demon swinging a battery powered circular saw, and instead of moving out of the way, people pull out their phones to film it.

Meanwhile, experience feels like a childhood memory. A soft echo of something fragile and gone.

Cinema as Shared Experience

This is not abstract to me. I have written before about bridging indie cinema with defunct theaters across the United States. The response was bigger than I expected. Conversations keep growing, and the potential feels more real every day.

Because theaters are not just buildings. They are modern campfires. Temples of experience. You sit in the dark with strangers, laugh, cry, gasp together. A communal breath. For two hours you are no longer isolated. You are part of a collective reality.

The internet isolates. Cinema unites. That difference is not small. It is survival.

Cinema as Resistance

In a culture built on swiping, scrolling, and skipping, cinema forces you to slow down. You cannot fast forward in a theater. You cannot shrink it into a clip. You sit. You absorb. You give two hours of your life to a single story.

That act itself is resistance. Resistance to distraction. Resistance to manipulation. Resistance to belief without experience.

Cinema is not just art. It is a cultural survival tool.

The Renaissance of Experience

Here is where I think we are. An inflection point.

We have lost trust in the information fed to us online. AI can recreate anything, real or fake, until your belief system is in a death spiral. No one can quite name it, but everyone feels it.

And then comes that moment. The router unplugged. The step outside. Can you feel that thought? Just imagining it carries weight.

That is the ember. The birth of a new fire. A renaissance of experience. Not digital lies. Not algorithmic beliefs. But lived, touchable, laughable, sit next to each other Experience.

Cinema, storytelling, even something as small as gathering in a theater, this is how we reclaim experience.

Choose Wisely

Maybe I worry too much about our species. But I feel it in my bones. People are starting to choose experience again. One day at a time.

So the riddle still stands.

Belief or experience?

And maybe the answer has always been the same:

Choose experience.