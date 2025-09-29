There is a difference between movement and momentum. Movement fills a day, momentum changes a trajectory. Movement can look productive, the calls made, the emails sent, the to-do list crossed off. But too often that movement lives inside the safe rails we build for ourselves. Rails designed to minimize rejection, to avoid discomfort, to keep us busy while shielding us from risk.

So yes, you got a lot done today. But what you really did was reinforce the same energy that brought you to this exact point. If this exact point does not make you happy, then what you did was polish the bars of your cage. Hahaha, you see what is happening there? You mistake safety for progress.

True momentum requires something else. It requires stepping into the uncomfortable space where you can be ignored, rejected, or misunderstood. It requires an energy shift, something you feel in your body, because risk is alive there. If you put those two things, risk and energy shift, at the top of your daily list, achievement stops being a mystery. Momentum stops being elusive. Both become natural byproducts of action.

This month in casting taught me that lesson again, loudly.

The Waiting Game

Right now, our casting grid looks like this: one offer has been sitting out forever with no word. The second possibility is based in Europe, which creates its own set of hurdles. The third, U.S. based, is unavailable until late 2026. The fourth has not responded to an avail check. The fifth has not responded either.

Individually, each case is unique. Together, they create a picture of stasis. And yet, I have to remind myself, this is the exact moment where I decide if I am running in place or pushing into true momentum. Waiting is movement. Pivoting is momentum.

The Geography Factor

The second option, on paper, looked like a fit. Strong presence, available in theory. The reality is that they live in Europe. Geography has a way of turning small things into barriers. Rehearsals become glitchy late-night video calls instead of table reads. Chemistry has to fight against screens instead of forming naturally in the room. Travel and lodging costs pile on top of a lean budget. In a studio film, those costs are an adjustment. For us, they are a wall.

Movement would have been to stay excited, to keep imagining ways around the logistics, to convince myself we could make it work. Momentum was recognizing that every workaround was just us running in place. Momentum meant saying no, even when the performer excited me, because the choice was not truly forward.

Timing as the Enemy

The third option was U.S. based, and creatively exciting. But they were booked until late 2026. That is not two years away, but in this business it may as well be. Even a year out is long enough for new projects to appear, each one with the potential to pull them away. The longer the wait, the greater the risk. When I heard the date, it was like a door closing. You cannot tie your project to someone else’s calendar that far ahead and expect it to hold.

Movement would have been to hold on, to wait it out, to tell myself we could time the project to their calendar. Momentum meant facing the truth: tying our story to someone else’s availability a year away would strangle the urgency that keeps it alive. Momentum meant putting the phone down and letting the door close.

Silence at the Avails Stage

Then came the fourth and fifth. Two performers, both of whom I admire, both of whom seemed within reach. We sent the requests for avails. We waited. Nothing. Days passed, then a week. Still nothing.

Silence is not neutral. It hums in your ear. It makes you wonder if your project was even mentioned, if your email was read, if you are anywhere on the radar. A no at least gives you something to push against. Silence forces you to decide how long you are willing to sit there with nothing.

Shooting the Bold Shot

By last Thursday, it was clear. If silence was the reality anyway, the only move left was to swing higher. So we went after a performer whose career is cresting right now, the kind of name people nod at immediately. The odds are slim, yes. But this work has never rewarded hesitation. Better to risk being ignored while aiming high than to stall in the middle, waiting for clarity that may never come.

That is what momentum feels like. It is not safe. It is not certain. But it shifts the energy.

The Projects That Keep Me Sane

Casting is only one part of the picture. In the background, other projects have been taking shape, and they are what keep me balanced. A modest thriller feature I signed onto last month that is already building momentum. And perhaps most energizing of all, a collaboration with a new global company that is exploring entirely new forms of storytelling.

This collaboration has reminded me that the landscape of narrative is far bigger than the lanes we usually travel. It demands experimentation, trust, and a willingness to leave behind the comfort of familiar structures. That is not movement, that is momentum. It is uncomfortable at times because it asks you to think beyond scripts and formats you already know, but that discomfort is the proof you are in new territory.

And then there is a story I sketched out seven years ago that resurfaced with unexpected force. I do not know what form it will take. Maybe a book series. Maybe a limited run for television. Maybe even a feature. What excites me is that it feels unabashedly audience friendly, which is not how I usually work. Most of the time I write for the urgency of the story itself, not for who it might reach. But every once in a while, the material leans toward accessibility, the way Beyond the Night did, and it opens up possibilities I could not have planned for.

Alabama: The Weight of Real Stories

Earlier this month I traveled to Alabama, where I sat with family members tied to a case from the early 80s. These meetings are not easy. They are not about facts alone. They are about grief still alive in the room, about memory carried in voices, about resilience refusing to fade.

Movement in these conversations would have been to collect details, take notes, file them under “research.” Momentum was allowing myself to sit in the silence of their living room, to feel the weight of being entrusted with pain, to leave carrying more than information. This project demands more than strategy. It demands presence. That is momentum.

The Risk Requirement

This month reminded me that it is not enough to stay busy. It is not enough to check off lists or keep projects alive in theory. The only thing that matters is whether the choices I make carry risk, whether they shift my energy into places that feel uncertain, exposed, alive.

Momentum is not something you track or chase. It is the natural outcome of stepping daily into that risk. Safe movement will keep you in place, but risk creates forward motion. That is the difference. That is the work.