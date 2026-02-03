As February settles in, I’m knee deep in casting two features, actively developing four others, and watching a giant biopic I thought was dead quietly claw its way back into relevance. Not elegantly. More like a George Romero lead dragging itself into the light.

Working at that scale, with real money, real actors, and real consequences, has a way of stripping the romance out of industry narratives. When you’re actually trying to put films together, the distance between what’s being said publicly and what’s happening privately becomes hard to ignore.

Right now, independent film is being explained through two stories that keep getting flattened into one.

One story is coming out of Sundance 2026. A handful of early sales, with The Invite carrying most of the symbolic weight, are being framed as proof that something has shifted. That the market is warming. That the old spark is back.

The other story isn’t coming from a festival at all. Iron Lung is expanding into roughly 2,500 theaters, powered by an audience that already existed long before any industry institution needed to validate it.

Almost immediately, these two things are being talked about as if they mean the same thing.

They don’t.

And if you’re actually working in this space right now, that mismatch doesn’t feel theoretical. It feels physical.

Sundance still matters. It does. Anyone pretending otherwise is being lazy. Culturally, symbolically, emotionally, it still matters.

What Sundance does not reliably do anymore is turn uncertainty into opportunity in real time.

A large number of films screening in 2026 arrive already protected. Distribution is in place, or close enough that the outcome isn’t existential. Financing has been solved upstream. The hardest conversations happened months earlier, behind closed doors.

By the time those films hit Park City, the risk has already been metabolized.

That doesn’t make Sundance corrupt. It makes it different.

The problem is continuing to talk about it as if it’s still performing the same function it did when discovery and distribution actually overlapped. The problem is selling it as a place where the gates swing open, when in reality most of the gates were decided long before anyone bought a plane ticket.

This is why The Invite ends up carrying more weight than it should.

It didn’t ask to become a referendum on independent film. It became one because it fits a shape everyone recognizes. Actors people know. A genre promise that can be summarized in a sentence. A sale that turns cleanly into a headline.

There’s nothing wrong with that film succeeding.

The issue is what happens when one outcome is asked to stand in for dozens of others that quietly stall out.

For every Invite, there are films at Sundance that don’t move at all. Not because they’re bad. Often because they arrive without insulation in a system that now privileges it. They screen. They get kind words. They go home unchanged.

When one sale becomes symbolic, filmmakers are handed a map that doesn’t reflect the terrain they’re actually walking.

This is the part Sean Rapp names cleanly in his recent Substack note. Sundance isn’t primarily a place of risk anymore. It’s a place of confirmation. Films aren’t breaking through so much as being revealed.



That distinction matters more than most coverage is willing to admit, because people are making real decisions based on what they think Sundance still represents.

Sean isn’t being cynical. He’s being specific. And specificity matters when careers are being shaped by implication rather than clarity.

Then there’s Iron Lung.

Within the NonDé community, Iron Lung isn’t dismissed. It’s respected. It’s a genuine grassroots success rooted in audience ownership rather than institutional validation. It doesn’t need Sundance to exist. It doesn’t need discovery. It needs endurance, scale, and a creator willing to spend years building a relationship with viewers one interaction at a time.

That’s real work.

It’s also exceptional.

And this is where the narrative starts to slide.

Every time a project like Iron Lung or The Terrifier breaks through, the industry points and says, “See? This is the new path.” As if the lesson is simply to want it badly enough.

Technically, that’s true.

If you’re willing to be a filmmaker, a brand, a social media strategist, a full time entertainer, a community manager, a marketer, and a distributor all at once.

If you’re willing to do it nonstop. Publicly. While developing your craft. While paying rent. While absorbing rejection. Without burning out. Without disappearing.

Yes, it’s possible.

No, that doesn’t make it reasonable.

Projects like Iron Lung aren’t myths. But they aren’t templates either. They’re one in a million outcomes that get retroactively framed as strategy. Years of unpaid labor, obscurity, luck, timing, and psychological endurance get compressed into a motivational sentence.

Most people don’t fail because they lack talent. They fail because the workload required to replicate these outcomes quietly assumes superhuman stamina.

That cost rarely makes the headline.

This is where NonDé comes in, not as a brand or a solution, but as a response to a feeling many filmmakers already carry. The sense that something doesn’t add up. That they’re being told to chase symbols instead of systems. That independence is being sold as mythology rather than practice.

We’re not anti success. We’re anti illusion.

Independence without honesty just becomes another trap. Another way to move responsibility downstream while pretending opportunity is evenly distributed.

Yes, The Invite succeeded.

Yes, Iron Lung matters.

No, they don’t mean the same thing.

The industry isn’t dying. It’s fragmenting. And filmmakers aren’t broken for sensing that fragmentation while trying to survive inside it.

Seeing clearly isn’t pessimism.

It’s the beginning of agency.