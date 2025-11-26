There is a hard push happening right now. The sudden elevation of Marty Supreme, paired with the financial and cultural lift of someone like Chalamet, feels intentional. It feels like an industry machine quietly steering attention away from the beating The Smashing Machine took. But this raises a larger question.

Does the bubble of tastemakers even translate into real numbers anymore.

There was a time when a small group of people could gather in a room, declare something brilliant, and the rest of the world would follow. Their taste was the compass. Their picks became culture. That system has eroded. Now fame is fragmented. Micro famous creators, niche leaders, regional influencers, algorithmic celebrities, and community based icons all exist beside the traditional famous. And because of that, the once unified idea of “cool” has shattered into a hundred different definitions.

We are living inside a labyrinth of parallel tunnels, forest paths, side roads, and self chosen channels. And because of that, when the old guard crowns something as “the one,” they cannot marshal the same army of followers they used to.

So the question becomes:

How do you harness the masses when the designated representatives of cool no longer carry the instinctive authority they once did.

What Made Cool, Cool

Cool used to be a recognition, not an announcement.

A thing you felt in your bones because you saw it in someone’s life, not their branding.

For me, cool was always tied to identity. To the people who shaped me, the things I admired, the fears I wrestled with. But there was a moment when almost everyone agreed that the Marlboro Man was cool. A rugged icon. A mythic symbol. The kind of man who reminded people of someone in their family. Salt of the earth. Worn hands. Leather, tobacco, stories, and scars.

Here is the irony.

The Marlboro Man himself never smoked a day in his life.

Not a single cigarette.

He was an actor playing the idea of cool. And his portrayal created one of the most successful illusions in American advertising. Which begs the question. Was cool ever real. Was it always a loop of projections, fantasies, and branding tricks we agreed to believe.

I cannot fully accept that.

Because I have met cool in person.

I have known outlaws who embodied it. Men like my uncle, who was a bag of faults and piss and vinegar and a casual racism born from his environment. But beneath that was something undeniable: lived wisdom, earned ground, scars that carried stories, a posture shaped by the real weight of a real life. Cool because life carved it into him. Cool because none of it was pretend.

So maybe the truth is this.

Cool is real when it is earned.

Cool is illusion when it is assigned.

And our culture has been blurring those lines for decades.

The Collapse of Store Bought Cool

I watched cool become commodified in Williamsburg in the early two thousands. Aesthetic replaced experience. Tattoos became fashion pieces instead of life markers. Wardrobes replaced worldviews. We entered an era where appearance acted like a résumé for experiences people never actually had.

When cool becomes costume, depth becomes optional. And when depth becomes optional, you end up with a culture that elevates vibe over substance.

The Safdie Brothers as Case Study

Let me be clear.

The Safdie brothers are talented.

They arrived at the right moment, with the right backing, and they injected an unmistakable energy into indie cinema.

But they also became the industry’s shorthand for cool. Their chaos, their grit, their aesthetic, their edge. A brand. A vibe. A cultural badge. And because of that, their projects sometimes absorb a level of reverence the material itself has not fully earned yet.

Take The Smashing Machine. A story about a complicated and abusive MMA pioneer, packaged with huge stars and a massive indie budget. Somewhere inside a conference room, someone convinced themselves this was going to be a wide audience breakout. Maybe A24 ran comps to The Wrestler. Maybe the hype machine outran the clarity.

This is the danger of the modern echo chamber.

When cool is an inherited mood instead of a grounded experience, you get a ten or twenty million dollar indie film chasing an illusion of cultural hunger rather than the pulse of a real audience.

To be fair, I liked the movie. I support their risks. But the pattern is clear. Every tier of the industry has its own shared delusion. Groups of tastemakers soaking together in a hot tub of agreement, convincing themselves that the entire world wants to climb in with them.

Meanwhile the masses are exploring a hundred different worlds.

The Coming Wave: Depth Driven Filmmakers Are Next

There are filmmakers right now who are doing the opposite. Filmmakers who are not chasing vibe, but substance. Not aesthetic, but lived truth. Filmmakers who are telling stories that were earned, not assembled.

In the era of Nonde film, I believe they are poised to rise.

The job ahead is simple.

We need to guide audiences back toward thought provoking, experience rooted, identity driven storytelling.

Cool is not dead.

Cool is migrating.

It is moving away from the echo chamber and back toward the lived experience of viewers who want something real.

If we want to meet them, we have to get out of the hot tub.