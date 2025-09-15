Even writing this update feels a little frivolous to some part of me. There’s a voice that says what’s the point of sharing this when the world feels like it’s burning? That’s not truth speaking. That’s the dark trying to squelch the light. And if I’ve learned anything, it’s that those moments are exactly when you have to keep showing up. Keep telling the story. Keep letting the flame burn.

Waiting as a Creative

Here’s the reality: the actor’s reps have had the project since August 1st. Last week they promised an answer by Wednesday. Wednesday came and went. Now we’re waiting to hear from them today. Meanwhile, we’ve also reached out to another potential lead, but just to check availability. That’s it. For now, the project is in other people’s hands.

This is where creative burnout often begins. The waiting. The silence. The temptation to believe that if I don’t keep my eyes on it, it will die. Like if I shift my attention for even a second, the dream loses oxygen. But that’s not how this works.

The energy you pour into creating something is already alive. At a certain point, it needs external effort to move forward. And when you’ve done your part, the best thing you can do is let it cook.

Because the worst thing you can do is be one of those people who puts something in the oven and just sits there staring at it. The oven works whether you’re watching it or not.

Faith in Storytelling and Humanity

I’ll be honest with you. There are days when even this perspective feels hollow. I look at the state of the world, the rhetoric, the self grandiosity, the endless villain energy, and I wonder: what’s the point of being a storyteller right now?

At times my flame dims, because my relationship to storytelling is directly tied to my faith in humanity. When that faith wavers, so does my fire.

I confessed this to a friend not long ago, and he reminded me: that’s the point. Times like these are exactly when good people let their flames burn out. Times when it feels easier to go dark, to stop creating, to stop believing. That reminder pulled me back. It reminded me that survival — creative survival — depends on shifting the energy, not letting it stagnate.

Expanding in Every Direction

So I pivot. Not in one direction, but in every direction. While this project waits in the oven, I’m writing new scripts, collaborating on others, nurturing a true crime feature, developing fresh pitches, even building an idea for an indie film aggregator. Not to prove anything. Not to stay “busy.” But to keep momentum alive in every possible way.

And that’s what I want to leave you with. Most people expand in only one direction. They pour all their hope into a single line, a single definition of progress. But the practice, the survival practice, is to expand in every direction.

Ask yourself: where can I expand today? Creative, personal, practical, relational, spiritual. Start something, pick something back up, finish something left undone. Even the smallest spark contributes to the fire.

Overcoming Creative Burnout

If you’re feeling worn down, you’re not alone. But please, don’t sit at home staring at the oven. Don’t scroll yourself numb. Go out into the world and find proof that humanity is still alive: in a bookstore, at a museum, at a farmers market, in live music, in any place where people gather with curiosity and joy in their hands. That’s the fuel. That’s what keeps the flame lit.

So yes, I’m waiting on casting. But I’m not waiting on life.

The dream is moving forward. And so should you.

Be unstoppable.