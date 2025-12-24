If you have been following along, you know where I am right now with casting on my sci fi thriller.

We have been out to a major, highly notable name since the day before Thanksgiving. As of tonight, we are still waiting. No pass. No yes. Just silence.

That silence can feel like staring at freshly painted walls. But in this industry, waiting is not stalling. It is part of the architecture. When you factor in standard response windows, three weeks at minimum, and then layer in Thanksgiving and the December holidays, the calendar is doing exactly what it always does.

Which leaves me exactly where I always land. Moving anyway.

If you have been keeping up, you know I cannot sit still. I always have multiple plates in the air. While one project waits for timing and alignment, others keep advancing. That is not impatience. That is survival. And frankly, it is how momentum is built in a business that rarely moves in straight lines.

The Fickle Rhythm of the Industry

One of the great unspoken truths of this industry is that there is never a perfect time.

Every other week there is a holiday, a festival, a market, or some invisible bottleneck slowing everything down. Pitching can feel like a constant game of double dutch. You watch the ropes spin, trying to time your entry, only to realize the ropes never actually stop.

So when is the right time to reach out, to follow up, to put your work in front of someone.

The uncomfortable answer is that there is no right time. There is only intention and persistence.

You jump in anyway.

What They Do Not Tell You About the Holidays

Yes, it is true that about 80 percent of the industry shuts down during the holidays.

What they do not tell you is what happens with the other 20 percent.

After the family gatherings, after the travel, after a few days of clearing their heads, people often find themselves with something rare. Unstructured time. Quiet. Space to think.

Idle minds are not always dangerous. Sometimes they are open.

Just like you, these people are human. A few days of calm or relaxation can put someone in a genuinely positive headspace. Present enough to read. Open enough to engage. Curious enough to actually sit with material instead of skimming it between obligations.

Sometimes, that window is the opportunity.

Do not take my word for it. Today was a case in point.

Another project I have in motion just received an opportunity to pitch directly to a very well known actor over the holiday break. Not through layers of intermediaries. Directly.

Why.

Because he has downtime right after Christmas.

That is the opening.

Reframing the Win

Any way you cut it, having world renowned talent read your work is a win. Especially if you are a writer.

A yes is a win. A thoughtful maybe is a win. A real read is a win. Even a considered pass moves you forward in ways you cannot always see immediately.

Momentum does not always look loud or cinematic. Sometimes it looks like patience paired with preparation. Sometimes it looks like staying in motion while one piece of the puzzle catches up.

The NonDe Effect

I want to name something clearly.

The NonDe community has genuinely inspired me to think bigger and act braver. It has pushed me to pursue a two part micro feature approach that I might not have chased otherwise. There is something powerful about being surrounded by people who refuse to sit down just because the season slows.

That shared energy matters more than people realize.

Final Thought

I am sharing all of this tonight to say thank you.

Happy holidays. I value every one of you who reads, engages, and builds alongside me.

Let us crush 2026. Let us exceed scenarios we have not even imagined yet.

And most importantly, do not sit down just because everyone else does.

Think outside the box. Move differently. Reach when others rest.

You might just leapfrog further than even your wildest expectations.

LFG.