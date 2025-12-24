From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Violett's avatar
Tom Violett
Dec 24

Thanks for keeping us informed on your journey!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane Sismour's avatar
Diane Sismour
Dec 24

Happy Holidays! Though you want to keep moving, enjoy some down time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason N
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason N · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture