Casting during the holidays has a very specific energy. It is not calm and it is not quiet. It is a kind of suspended animation where the work is moving, yet everything around it seems to pause. We sent an offer out the Friday before Thanksgiving. In a regular month, four weeks is the standard window before anyone expects movement. You send the material. You take the swing. You shift your focus to something productive while the clock keeps ticking.

Holiday season and festival season rewrite that clock. Offices slow. Families travel. Teams reset. There are only a handful of weeks each year when you can reliably reach a rep, a manager, or anyone in a position to move a casting conversation forward. Maybe two months in total. Sometimes less. Casting becomes less of a straight line and more of a dance. Something closer to a double dutch rhythm. The ropes spin at speeds you cannot predict and timing your jump becomes a craft of its own.

So here we are. Two weeks into an offer. Holidays approaching. The familiar questions arise. Is it the right moment to check in. Should we wait until the new year breathes back to life. Every filmmaker and producer has their own approach. Mine shifts depending on the weight of the day and the amount of creative momentum I can generate elsewhere.

This current casting push has been four months of efforting to reach the highest possible level for the project. Meaning market value. Meaning actor. It is never my preferred language. It reduces the human element of storytelling into metrics that feel disconnected from the art. But these are the realities in this budget range. Some parts of filmmaking require patience and strategy even when the emotional stakes are high.

To keep myself balanced, I stay connected to the work that has followed me for years. Two micro budget features that have lived with me through different cities, apartments, and chapters. Stories that waited for the moment when technology and resources caught up to the vision. The fact that they are now possible feels like an artistic reset. A reminder that filmmaking has many paths. A reminder that a career is not built on one film but on the lineage of choices that lead you to the next one.

And then there are the two new projects that arrived almost unexpectedly. One of them feels like it could become a novel series. It has been keeping me awake with a sense of purpose that feels more like discovery than pressure. That type of energy is rare. I am grateful when it shows up.

Through all of this motion, I have found a sense of grounding on Substack. The creation of the Film and Television category felt like a long-awaited home. The voices leading the charge have been generous, vulnerable, insightful, and consistent. Ted Hope. Ellis J Sutton. Jennifer Esposito. Courtney Romano. Amanda Sweikow. Lauren Greenwood. And countless others who have turned this space into a NonDe community of working artists and curious audiences.

It is rare to find a platform where transparency and creative process are not only welcomed but encouraged. Substack has become an unexpected education. An endless stream of resources, opinions, insights, and lived experience. It reminds me daily that anything is possible when you take ownership of your voice. It reminds me that community still exists in this industry when people choose to show up with honesty.

And for anyone still reading, I want to hear your thoughts. Did you see After the Hunt. For me, Luca’s pacing felt like a return to what cinema can be when it breathes. It felt grounding. It felt rebalancing. It reminded me of why I cannot repay what cinema has done for my spirit and the way I move through the world. Film has held me in my darkest chapters and lifted me in the brightest ones. It has shaped the way I see humanity.

Which brings me to this final thought. The offer is out. The industry moves the way it moves. But my real work right now is learning to set my own rhythm. I do not need to match the tides of the holidays. I do not need to absorb the waves of the industry. I can choose a pace that supports my creativity and protects my energy.

At first it feels unnatural. You have to unlearn the instinct to react to everything in motion around you. But each time I return to my work and my breath, I feel something shift. The waves lose their force. The noise quiets. The ocean becomes a landscape rather than a threat. I begin to create from steadiness instead of urgency. I move with intention instead of reaction.

If I can continue to practice this, I know the external obstacles will feel smaller and the internal clarity will feel stronger. That might be the real evolution happening here. Not the offer timeline. Not the yes or the no. But learning how to hold my own rhythm in a world that never stops moving.