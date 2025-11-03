From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

From Day One: A Filmmaker’s Journal of Making and Healing.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beyond Couture Films's avatar
Beyond Couture Films
Nov 3

Good afternoon Jason, your words carry that familiar mix of exhaustion and grace that seems to live in every filmmaker’s process. The waiting, the near-misses, the quiet faith that something is still moving even when nothing looks like it is.

What struck me most was how you separated intention from deliberation. The compass and the craft. That felt true far beyond the set. Every story begins with a pulse, but it survives only because someone keeps showing up to shape it. And then there is surrender, that moment when you let the current carry what you have built.

This piece reminded me that the work is never just about control. It is about knowing when to release it. You captured that balance with real honesty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason N and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason N
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture