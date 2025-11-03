The Intentional Filmmaker and the Deliberate Artist

Why purpose and precision are not the same, and why filmmaking needs both.

Good lord, it’s November. I thought I’d be cast by now.

And that thought alone has been doing all kinds of head tricks, driftless, confused, what-in-the-hell-am-I-doing feelings.

Plenty of other projects are trucking along on their spinning plates, and I’m trying not to confuse one project’s stalled momentum with the symphony of eight others humming in the background, like a kitchen caught somewhere between a Netflix montage of Nonnas and a madman’s laboratory. I can’t tell if it’s an impressive carnival trick or a slow-motion implosion, but either way, the plates keep spinning.

Holy hell do I love this season. But dear god, let’s get into production already.

The Update

For those not in the industry, I can only imagine how checked out you must be of this constant dance. Especially since I broke my own rule and missed three weeks in a row here on From Day One. I swore I’d write no matter what, but I ran straight through muck and directly into malaise.

So, here’s where we stand. Our efforts continue to lock in our elusive lead role. For the past five weeks, the project has been in the hands of one of the two options I mentioned in my last post (if you missed it, you can find it here).

While the ghouls and goblins were out this month, my team and I have been waiting, anticipating a response that could send us on a short trip to the Midwest for a sit-down with a very strong, very recognizable actor you all undoubtedly know.

As I write this, we’re expecting a response today or early this week.

Trust me, no one is more ready than me to get back on set.

It’s starting to feel like a fish trying to breathe air.

When Words Start Talking Back

But in the meantime, I’ve had plenty of time to work on other projects, which means plenty of time to think. And when you live surrounded by words, scripts, notes, pitches, they start talking back to you.

Two of them hit me hard this morning: deliberate and intentional.

They look similar, sound similar, even share the same orbit. But lately, I’ve been realizing just how different they are, and how much they define this phase of my life and work.

Intention: The Compass

Intention is the emotional why, the pulse under the film, the invisible thesis. It’s what makes you write the story in the first place.

It’s the heartbeat behind everything I create: stories about resilience, humanity, and the ache of staying human in a system that forgets what humanity looks like. That’s the intention. That’s the compass.

Deliberation: The Craft

Deliberation, on the other hand, is the daily grind. The discipline. The small, repeated choices that turn vision into form. It’s the decision to cut three good lines for one great one, or to adjust a camera angle until it finally breathes the way the moment does in your head.

It’s the constant recalibration between creative instinct and production reality, protecting the pulse that started it all.

The Space Between

Here’s the truth I keep relearning.

You can feel when something has intention but no deliberation. It floats, beautiful, but ungrounded.

And you can feel when it’s deliberate without intention. It impresses, but it doesn’t move you.

The goal, always, is their intersection.

Intention is the voice. Deliberation is the instrument. Together they make harmony.

Surrender: The Third Word

And maybe there’s a third word in the mix.

One that’s harder to admit than either of the first two.

Surrender.

It’s the word that waits for you when both intention and deliberation have done all they can. As much as filmmaking is about control, planning, precision, execution, it’s also about knowing when to step aside and let timing, luck, and collaboration take over.

Surrender isn’t giving up. It’s letting go.

It’s the stillness between action and cut, the pause in an edit where emotion finally catches up. It’s the day you realize that waiting is part of the job, and that faith in your process is a kind of work.

Filmmaking, at its core, is an act of surrender: to weather, to schedules, to other people’s timing, to stories that evolve while you’re still writing them. To the strange truth that sometimes the most deliberate move you can make is to stop forcing movement at all.

A Note for Monday

So wherever you are reading this, filmmaker or not, maybe this helps you too.

Ask yourself:

Where in your life are you being intentional but not deliberate?

Where are you being deliberate without intention?

And where might surrender be the only next step left to take?

Because filmmaking, like life, rewards those willing to move with heart, rigor, and the occasional act of letting go.

One step at a time, but every step chosen.