Recap: Where We Left Off

In Day 10: Movement vs Momentum – What This Month, we had just run through a handful of casting potentials to determine availability for our next offer. The process wasn’t slow, but in this business, “not slow” can still feel like a crawl.

So we decided to adjust the approach. Instead of checking availability one at a time, we reached out to two actors simultaneously. Not to make a double offer, but to protect the timeline. When even the simple act of checking availability can stretch into multiple follow-ups, reframing the strategy becomes the only way to keep the machine in motion.

The Quiet Reality of Casting A-List Talent

When your film is fully financed, your shoot is slated for Q1 2026, and your casting list is stacked with names you deeply respect, there’s always that moment when you have to ask:

How many more A-list actors are you going to approach, trusting that one of them will value your story enough to make it part of theirs?

As I’ve touched on in Day 7: The Industry Illusion and Day 9: Don’t Be One of Those People, the list I’m working from isn’t a wish list—it’s a carefully built lineup of killers. Every single one could anchor a film and command an audience. But casting isn’t just landing the “name.” It’s timing, chemistry, alignment, and that quiet, internal compass.

The Triangle Effect

When your top-tier targets don’t bite immediately, strategy shifts. That’s where the Triangle Effect comes into play.

It’s the shift from “let me get one star” to “let me build a constellation.” Sometimes strength lies not in a single marquee name, but in the synergy of several talented voices pulling the project upward.

A Win That Matters

Cut to now: we reached out to two actors I deeply admire. Within hours, we got confirmation — both are available during our proposed shoot window.

That kind of win may look small. But in this line of work, small wins are the ones that feed forward. Momentum is everything.

Now comes the real work: deciding who gets the first reach.

Breaking Down Viability Without Names

Since I can’t drop names (yet), let me map out the two sides:

Actor A brings global recognition, awards pedigree, and a layered sensibility that elevates material with subtext.

Actor B carries strong genre credibility, commercial traction, and an audience that helps open territories.

Two different vectors. Both exceptional. Only one first phone call.

October: Chills, Thrills & Creative Fire

October is the month I recharge. It’s when my system fires up and creativity floods in.

This time of year I grab a coffee or tea, walk the city streets, go to galleries, museums, parks, lectures, fairs—anything to reset and expand my vantage. Go to the movies. Go to the bookstore. Go, go, go.

And because October always kicks this way, I want to share three of my own films—projects I wrote and directed—that feel like perfect companions to this season. They’re haunted, poetic, and made to be revisited in autumn’s undertow.

1. Sweet Tooth (Butchers Hill)

This was a passion project through and through. I co-wrote and co-directed Sweet Tooth (Butchers Hill) with Rory Kindersley. The film grew from our shared obsession with folklore and dark fairytales, the kind that don’t blink when the story turns brutal.

We shot on Super 35 mm and had the score performed by a live Hungarian orchestra, which gave the film that sweeping, haunted sound we were chasing.

It also marked the debut performance of Timothée Chalamet and Jackie Rhoads. Even then, Chalamet’s presence was undeniable. For a glimpse at those early days, here’s a Vulture article on his early work.

The prosthetic work was designed and executed by FX legend Tate Steinsiek, who also played the witch. Cinematography was led by Till Neumann, whose lens gave the film its fable-like texture, and the edit was crafted by Lucas Howe, who found the pulse that carried the story.

As huge fans of the Brothers Grimm, we wanted to push past the sanitization that often defines modern adaptations. At the time, showing the full-frontal death of a child on screen was taboo. Many development meetings froze when that moment came up. But we believed in the integrity of the story. Four years later, everyone was doing it.

👉 Watch Sweet Tooth (Butchers Hill) on Apple TV

2. La Ricetta (The Recipe)

La Ricetta is a small but deeply personal experimental short film I wrote and directed after becoming fully immersed in the work of Luis Gispert. It’s a surreal, Italian-language piece that lives somewhere between a dream, a memory, and a ghost story.

Once again, I worked with Tate Steinsiek on FX, whose work added a tactile, visceral edge to the film’s surrealism. Daniel Sharnoff brought his sharp visual instincts to the cinematography, and Paul Zucker A.C.E. cut the film, crafting the kind of fragmented rhythm that only an experimental piece can truly hold.

La Ricetta had a strong festival run and became an unexpected door-opener, leading to support at Berlinale. It’s a quiet piece but a meaningful one in my body of work.

👉 Watch La Ricetta (The Recipe) on Amazon

3. Beyond the Night

This film is part of my marrow. Beyond the Night was my first feature—written, directed, and made with a team that gave everything they had. It premiered at Austin Film Festival and went on to have a three-week theatrical run in Los Angeles, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The story was inspired by Child of Light by Trutz Hardo. His work cracked something open in me—the way he explored reincarnation, memory, and the soul’s persistence. I wanted to build a slow-burn supernatural drama that felt like a novel unfolding in real time.

We shot in Upstate New York during October and November, letting the season itself infuse the film with its eerie, natural weight.

Starring: Azhy Robertson, Zane Holtz, Tammy Blanchard, Chance Kelly, Neal Huff, Enid Graham, and Skip Sudduth.

Produced by Robin Garvick & Erik Weigel. Executive Produced by Adrian Grenier. Cinematography by Daniel Sharnoff. Edited by Kathryn Shubert. Costume Design by Gina Ruiz. Makeup & FX by Jose L. Lopez. Original Score by Erik Nickerson. Casting by Sig De Miguel and Stephen Vincent.

The film earned an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and was met with a strong review in The Hollywood Reporter for its atmosphere, emotional core, and grounded performances.

We shot in 20 days with 3 days of reshoots—lean, intense, and relentless. Every inch of it was built by hand.

👉 Watch Beyond the Night on Plex

👉 Watch Beyond the Night on Tubi

What’s Coming Next

We’re inching closer to announcing our first casting attachment for our Thriller feature. The energy right now feels like October itself—electric, charged, humming beneath the surface.

Every film I’ve ever made started with a spark—a moment when the world says go.

Thank you for being here. For following this journey behind the curtain. For letting me share not just the stories, but the pulse behind them.

See you at the movies. Stay tuned for Day 12.